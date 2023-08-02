Major Upcoming Q1 Results In August 1st Week - Quarterly Results Calendar
Check the updated list of Indian companies announcing their first quarter results in August 2023.
In August 2023, stock market investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Q1 corporate earnings for the period of April-June 2023.
Some of the major companies announcing their first quarter results in 1st week of August are Adani Total Gas, Thermax, Titan, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, HPCL, Gujarat Gas, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Sun Pharma.
Q1 Calendar - August 2023 Quarterly Earnings
Here is an updated list of some of the major Q1 results due in the first week of August 2023:
Important Q1 Results Announced Recently
Here are some of the top Q1 results announced last week
Here are some of the top Q1 results announced in the second half of July 2023
Here are some of the top Q1 results announced in first half of July 2023
What Are Quarterly Results?
Quarterly results refer to a company’s financial performance over the course of a quarter, i.e. three months. Companies report these results in the form of a quarterly earnings report. The report includes the company’s expenses, revenue, profits, losses, and other financial details. Quarterly earning reports are typically released at the end of each quarter. Investors and analysts use these reports to understand a company’s financial and business health. As per SEBI regulations, listed companies must mandatorily release such quarterly reports. These results can be accessed from a company’s official website or the official websites of the BSE and NSE.