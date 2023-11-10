Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Results: Profit Rises 67%, Beats Estimates
The Scorpio maker's revenue rose 17% to Rs 25,773 crore, against an estimated Rs 24,668 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose due to higher sales beating analysts' estimates.
The Scorpio maker's profit rose 67% to Rs 3,452 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,644 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
M&M Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue rose 17% to Rs 25,773 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24,668 crore).
Ebitda grew 24% to Rs 4,397 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,178 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 17.06% vs 16% last year (Bloomberg estimate: 12.9%).
Automotive sales rose 18% to 2.12 lakh units, driven by surge in sales of SUVs. However, the tractor sales fell nearly 4% to 90,061 units. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 34,436 crore, while net profit fell 15% to Rs 2,348 crore.
All businesses across the Mahindra & Mahindra Group delivered a robust operating performance, except TechM, whose performance was impacted by weak demand and exits from non core accounts, the company said.
“During Q2, operating performance across auto, farm and services was robust. Auto rapidly grew to double its operating profit. Farm continues to be resilient, despite tough market condition," Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said in a statement.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were trading 2% lower at Rs 1,521.55 apiece, after the results were announced, compared with a flat benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 01.05 p.m.