Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Results: Profit Rises 67%, Beats Estimates

Automotive sales rose 18% to 2.12 lakh units, driven by surge in sales of SUVs. However, the tractor sales fell nearly 4% to 90,061 units. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 34,436 crore, while net profit fell 15% to Rs 2,348 crore.

All businesses across the Mahindra & Mahindra Group delivered a robust operating performance, except TechM, whose performance was impacted by weak demand and exits from non core accounts, the company said.

“During Q2, operating performance across auto, farm and services was robust. Auto rapidly grew to double its operating profit. Farm continues to be resilient, despite tough market condition," Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said in a statement.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were trading 2% lower at Rs 1,521.55 apiece, after the results were announced, compared with a flat benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 01.05 p.m.