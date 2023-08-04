Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles On Strong Sales

Automotive sales rose 21% to their highest-ever first quarter volumes of 1.86 lakh units, but tractor sales fell 3% to 1.15 lakh units.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 19% to Rs 33,892 crore, while net profit jumped 60% to Rs 3,508 crore.

"Auto led the way by strengthening its market leadership position and doubling its operating profit. Farm continues to increase market share quarter on quarter and deliver double-digit profit improvements," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anish Shah said in a statement.

As on Aug. 1, the automaker's open bookings stood at 2.81 lakh units, reflecting visibility for future deliveries.

The issues with the availability of semiconductors have been largely resolved, and the company’s producing at full capacity as of now, Shah said in a press conference to discuss June quarter results.

This larger scale of operations also led to improvement in the operating margins, he said.