Lupin Q4 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

"We were able to drive continued improvement in operating margins on account of improved growth in India, improvement of margins in the U.S. as well as growth in other areas like our API business, EMEA and APAC regions," said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at Lupin.

The India business recorded a growth of over 15% per IQVIA, excluding diabetes, he said. In the U.S., they improved their margin for the third quarter in a row through maximising portfolio, optimising expenses and more-focused R&D investment into complex products.

"We are committed to sustaining this positive momentum into the new year and drive strong growth across our regions, in particular India and the U.S., aided by our recent sales force expansion and material new product launches, respectively," Gupta said.