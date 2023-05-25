LIC Q4 Net Profit Soars, Revenue Dips—Earnings Wrap
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on May 24.
Life Insurance Corporation of India saw it net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 rise 4.7 times even though the largest insurer in the country reported a decline in its revenue for the period. LIC also reported a single-digit dip in its net premium foe the quarter under review, showed exchange filings on Wednesday.
Life Corporation of India Q4 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 7% at Rs 2 lakh crore
Net premium down 8% at Rs 1.3 lakh crore
Solvency ratio rose to 187% from 185%
Net profit up 4.7 times at Rs 13,428 crore
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share.
National Aluminium Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.62% at Rs 3,670.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,121.40 crore)
Ebitda down 52.88% at Rs 766.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 440.90 crore)
Ebitda margin at 20.88% vs 37.39% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.1%)
Net profit down 51.73% at Rs 495 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 182.2 crore)
Share of loss of joint ventures increased to Rs 26.88 crore from Rs 22 lakh in the year-ago period.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 34% at Rs 1,301.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,350.99 crore)
Ebitda up 84% to Rs 70.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.7 crore)
Ebitda margin at 5.4% Vs 4% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.2%)
Net profit fell 72% at Rs 2.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7.6 crore)
Oil India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 1.1% at Rs 7,855.23 crore
Ebitda down 8.43% at Rs 3,507.4 crore
Ebitda margin at 44.65% vs 48.23%
Net profit down 21.67% at Rs 1,979.74 crore
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.
Aptech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 175.66% at Rs 178.46 crore
Ebitda up 260.89% at Rs 34.97 crore
Ebitda margin at 19.6% vs 14.97%
Net profit up 30.53% at Rs 33.35 crore
The board approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.86% at Rs 234.73 crore
Ebitda up 1.30% at Rs 129.95 crore
Ebitda margin at 55.36% vs 58.4%
Net profit up 30.75% at Rs 97.32 crore
The company incurred net exceptional item of Rs 49.77 crore during the March quarter due to losses from cyclone Tauktae. The company declared a dividend of Rs 3.40 per share.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 22.05% at Rs 762.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 762.30 crore)
EBITDA up 31% at Rs 163.64 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 174.78 crore)
Ebitda margin at 21.47% vs 20% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.9%)
Net profit up 3.13% at Rs 87.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 101.62 crore)
The board approved split of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each into shares of face value of Rs 1 each. It also declared a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Bayer CropScience Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.99% at Rs 982.5 crore
Ebitda up 2.54% at Rs 205.80 crore
Ebitda margin at 20.95% vs 20.83%
Net profit up 3.8% at Rs 158.5 crore
The company received exceptional gain of Rs 31 crore from sale of its environmental science business. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per share, amounting to an outgo of Rs 134.80 crore.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 36.62% at Rs 176.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 167.80 crore)
Ebitda up 73.18% at Rs 58.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 33.06% vs 26.08%
Net profit up 81.55% at Rs 41.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30.1 crore)
The board announced a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.
Trident Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 15.86% at Rs 1,573.25 crore
Ebitda down 20.48% at Rs 268.52 crore
Ebitda margin at 17.07% vs 18.09%
Net profit down 27.91% at Rs 130.66 crore
The company declared first interim dividend of Rs 0.36 per share for the fiscal 2024, with June 1 as record date.
Venus Pipes & Tubes Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 59.99% at Rs 176.28 crore
Ebitda up 57.17% at Rs 21.58 crore
Ebitda margin at 12.24% vs 12.46%
Net profit up 66.42% at Rs 13.43 crore
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 1,427.29 crore
Ebitda up 146.07% at Rs 275.03 crore
Ebitda margin at 19.27% vs 8.14%
Net profit up 358.24% at Rs 102.83 crore
The board announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share for fiscal 2023.
Nava Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 13.28% at Rs 881.44 crore
Ebitda down 13.79% at Rs 347.22 crore
Ebitda margin at 39.39% vs 39.62%
Net profit down 9.52% at Rs 246.66 crore
Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.5% at Rs 1,303.04 crore
Ebitda up 30.44% at Rs 118.26 crore
Ebitda margin at 9.08% vs 9.08%
Net profit up 13.74% at Rs 94.1 crore
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 98.50 per share.
Rupa & Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 8.52% at Rs 401.91 crore
Ebitda down 62.93% at Rs 27.15 crore
Ebitda margin at 6.76% vs 16.67%
Net profit down 61.71% at Rs 18.69 crore
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.98% at Rs 977.28 crore
Ebitda up 61.73% at Rs 143.99 crore
Ebitda margin at 14.73% vs 11.39%
Net profit up 78.82% at Rs 101.21 crore
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 13 per share for fiscal 2023.