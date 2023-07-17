Karur Vysya Bank Q1 Profit Rises 57% To Rs 359 Crore

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd., on Monday, reported a 57% rise in net profit at Rs 359 crore for June quarter due to decline in bad loans and increase in interest income.

The Tamil Nadu-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 2,216 crore from Rs 1,673 crore in FY23, Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.