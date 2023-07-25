Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Profit Tumbles 74.3%, Margin Contracts

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, saw its first-quarter profit decline as rampant inflation in key inputs like milk and wheat continued to weigh on demand.

The consolidated net profit of the country's largest food service company fell 74.3% year-on-year to Rs 28.9 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a stock exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 80.47 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

During the quarter, the pizza operator reported a decline of 1.3% in like-for-like sales over the previous year.