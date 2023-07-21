ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Steel Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly Threefold, Beating Estimates
The company's first-quarter net profit surged 189.39% YoY to Rs 2,428 crore, beating Bloomberg's estimates of Rs 901 crore.
JSW Steel Ltd.'s first-quarter profit almost tripled, beating analyst estimates.The company's net profit surged 189.39% year-on-year to Rs 2,428 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with Bloomberg's consensus estimates of Rs 901 crore.
JSW Steel Ltd.'s first-quarter profit almost tripled, beating analyst estimates.
The company's net profit surged 189.39% year-on-year to Rs 2,428 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with Bloomberg's consensus estimates of Rs 901 crore.
JSW Steel Q1 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.83% at Rs 42,213 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,725.5 crore)
Net profit up 189.39% at Rs 2,428 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 901.1 crore)
Ebitda up 63.51% at Rs 7,046 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,433.4 crore)
Margin at 16.69% vs 11.31% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%)
Shares of JSW Steel are trading 3.04% higher to touch an all-time high of Rs 823.35 apiece, compared to a 1% drop in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 12.10 pm.
Opinion
Infosys Q1 Results Review: Guidance Cut Signals Industry-Wide Slump Is Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT