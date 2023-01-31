IOCL Q3 Results: Profit Hit By High Forex Loss, Operating Expenses

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter dropped on higher expenses and a forex loss that widened over the previous year.

The state-run oil refiner and marketer reported an 86% year-over-year decline in net profit to Rs 890.28 crore. That compares with Rs 6,261.40 crore of profit in the third quarter of the previous year.

The company also suffered a Rs 1,793.36 crore loss on foreign exchange, compared to a Rs 7.83 crore loss a year earlier.