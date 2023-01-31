IOCL Q3 Results: Profit Hit By High Forex Loss, Operating Expenses
IOCL's Q3 revenue from operations was up 16.5% year over year to Rs 2.32 lakh crore on higher sales of petroleum products.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter dropped on higher expenses and a forex loss that widened over the previous year.
The state-run oil refiner and marketer reported an 86% year-over-year decline in net profit to Rs 890.28 crore. That compares with Rs 6,261.40 crore of profit in the third quarter of the previous year.
The company also suffered a Rs 1,793.36 crore loss on foreign exchange, compared to a Rs 7.83 crore loss a year earlier.
Highlights Q3 FY23 (YoY):
Revenue from operations was up 16.5% year over year to Rs 2.32 lakh crore on the back of higher sales of petroleum products. Overall sales were offset by a drop in sales of petrochemical products.
Operating loss for the quarter narrowed to Rs 22,283.2 crore compared with a loss of Rs 23,266.2 crore a year earlier.
Operating margin was negative 9.6% as compared to negative 11.7% a year earlier.
The holding company suffered under-recoveries from the sale of domestic LPG in the nine months ended December.
To compensate for under-recoveries, the Government of India in October 2022 approved a one-time grant of Rs 10,801 crore, which has been received. This grant has been recorded under revenue from operations in financial results for the period from April to December.