Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.4%, Beats Estimates
Revenue from operations was up 6.5% to Rs 3,761.85 crore.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.'s net profit rose in the April-June quarter due to higher revenue from operations despite increased expenses.
The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter rose 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 521.99 crore, according to an exchange filing on Sunday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 435-crore profit for the period.
Indraprastha Gas Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Ebitda increased 4% to Rs 642.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 621 crore).
Ebitda margin up 17.07% versus 17.48% a year ago. (Bloomberg estimate: 17.63%).
Net profit up 8.4% to Rs 521.99 crore. (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 435-crore).
The company achieved total CNG sales volume of about 561.42 million standard cubic metres in the quarter ended June. This was up 4% over the same period a year ago. It also sold 184.77 million scm of PNG in the quarter, a year-on-year increase of 4%.