IDBI Bank Q1 Results: Profit Rises 62%

IDBI Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose 61.9% year-on-year in the April–June quarter due to higher core income.

The private-sector lender's net profit increased to Rs 1,224 crore in comparison to Rs 756 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Sequentially, the profit rose 8%.

Net interest income surged 60.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,997 crore. Other income declined to Rs 852 crore quarter-on-quarter.

The bank's asset-quality position improved, with the gross non-performing-asset ratio declining to 5.05% from 6.38% in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.44% from 0.92% sequentially.