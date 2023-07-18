ICICI Prudential Q1 Results: Profit Rises But Misses Estimates

Value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the period—fell 7% to Rs 438 crore.

VNB margin contracted to 30% from 31%.

Revenue was Rs 23,541 crore, as against a negative revenue of Rs 1,461 crore last year due to a loss in investment income.

The 13the and 61st-month month persistency ratios—or customer retention—by premium improved to 84.4% and 63% from 82.7% and 61.5%, respectively.

The overall cost ratio remained elevated. It worsened to 27.7% from 23.8%.

The solvency ratio—which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities—declined to 203.4% from 203.6% in June last year and 208.9% as of March. This is, still, above the minimum requirement of 150%.

The new business premium received fell 4% to Rs 3,051 crore.

Share of non-linked savings, linked savings, protection, annuity, and group savings accounted for 27.7%, 38.8%, 6.2%, and 3.8% of the annualised premium equivalent, respectively.

Protection reported a growth of 4%, while savings fell 6% and annuities fell by 7% on an APE basis.