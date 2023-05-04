HDFC Q4 Results: Profit Rises 20% On Higher Core Income

The net interest income or core income for the lender rose 15.6% from a year ago to Rs 5,321 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the lender fell by 31 basis points sequentially from 1.49% to 1.18%.

Gross stage 3 assets, which include loans in default for more than 90 days, stood at Rs 7,246 crore, down 34% sequentially. The improvement is on account of revised norms by the RBI.

Provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 12,145 crore. This is equivalent to 1.18% of the portfolio as against 1.91% in the previous year.