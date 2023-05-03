Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Profit Jumps Led By Growth In Booking Value

Godrej Properties Ltd. reported a surge in profit on higher booking values.

The company saw a 58% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 412 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared with Rs 260.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose 23.7% to Rs 1,646 crore as against Rs 1,330.6 crore over the same quarter last year, according to its exchange filing.