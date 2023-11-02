ADVERTISEMENT
Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Misses Estimates
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 343 crore vs Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period.
Godrej Properties Ltd.'s net profit rose 8% in the second quarter, missing analysts' estimates. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected a profit of Rs 230 crore for Q2.
Godrej Properties Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 108% to Rs 343 crore vs Rs 165 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 61.6 crore vs loss of Rs 68 crore.
Net profit up 8% at Rs 72 .6 crore vs Rs 67 crore.
(This is a developing story)
