Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Misses Estimates

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 343 crore vs Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period.

02 Nov 2023, 01:04 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A residential property developed by Godrej Properties (Source: company website)</p></div>
A residential property developed by Godrej Properties (Source: company website)

Godrej Properties Ltd.'s net profit rose 8% in the second quarter, missing analysts' estimates. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected a profit of Rs 230 crore for Q2.

Godrej Properties Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 108% to Rs 343 crore vs Rs 165 crore.

  • Ebitda loss at Rs 61.6 crore vs loss of Rs 68 crore.

  • Net profit up 8% at Rs 72 .6 crore vs Rs 67 crore.

(This is a developing story)

