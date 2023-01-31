Godrej Consumer Q3 Results: Profit Beats Estimates

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose, beating estimates as key input costs and consumer prices stabilised.Consolidated net profit of the maker of Good Knight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps rose 3.5% over the previous year to Rs 546.34 crore in the three months ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 455.56 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.