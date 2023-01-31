Godrej Consumer Q3 Results: Profit Beats Estimates
Godrej Consumer Products' consolidated net profit rose 3.5% over the previous year to Rs 546.3 crore.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose, beating estimates as key input costs and consumer prices stabilised.
Consolidated net profit of the maker of Good Knight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps rose 3.5% over the previous year to Rs 546.34 crore in the three months ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 455.56 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Key Highlights: Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue rose 8.3% to Rs 3598.9 crore against an estimate of Rs 3,604.6 crore.
Operating profit rose 5.9% to Rs 726.6 crore, compared to a projection of Rs 693.6 crore.
Margin came in at 20.2% against 20.7%.
Total expenses climbed 9% to Rs 2,970 crore.
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products rose 1.11% on Tuesday against a flat benchmark Nifty 50.