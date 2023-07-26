Embassy Office Parks Q1 Results: Profit Rises 31%, Revenue Up 10%

Embassy Office Parks REIT's net profit rose 31% for the quarter ended June 2023.

The real estate investment trust's consolidated net profit increased to Rs 234 crore in the first quarter as compared to 179 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 10% over a year earlier to Rs 913.5 crore. Its interest income rose to Rs 29 crore from Rs 25.7 crore.

Ebitda rose to Rs 733.6 crore from Rs 654.4 crore with margin at 80% versus 79% YoY. The company said the increase in Ebitda was offset by an increase in interest costs as well as other one-off working capital changes during the last year.

The board declared a distribution of Rs 510 crore or Rs 5.38 per unit for Q1 FY24. The record date is Aug. 3 and the distribution will be paid on or before Aug. 10.

The company has provided guidance for FY24 with a record 6 million square feet of total leasing and distributions in the range of Rs 20.50 to Rs 22.00 per unit.