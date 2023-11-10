Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates As Margin Expands
Its revenue rose 15% to Rs 4,115 crore.
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 due to higher sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.
The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit rose 55% to Rs 1,016 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 908 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company posted a strong financial performance in the quarter with highest-ever revenue from operations, profit, Ebitda and sales.
Eicher Motors Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 17% to Rs 4,115 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,030 crore).
Ebitda grew 31% to Rs 1,087 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,029 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 26.42% versus 23.62% last year (Bloomberg estimate: 25.5%).
Royal Enfield's sales grew 10% to 2.29 lakh units, while the commercial vehicle sales rose 11% to 19,551 units in the quarter.
The expansion of 279 basis points in the margin can be accounted to higher scale of operations and reduced raw material costs.
Cost of raw materials, as a percentage of revenue, fell to 55.5% from 56.9% last year.
Shares of Eicher Motors closed 0.01% higher at Rs 3,541.80 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Sensex.