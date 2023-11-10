Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates As Margin Expands

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 due to higher sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit rose 55% to Rs 1,016 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 908 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company posted a strong financial performance in the quarter with highest-ever revenue from operations, profit, Ebitda and sales.