Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12.7% On Higher Sales, Beats Estimates

Revenue from operations rose 9.8% to Rs 32,776.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29,838.1 crore).

Ebitda or operating profit grew 11.8% to Rs 8,137 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,369.6 crore).

Ebitda margin at 24.82% vs 30.54% a year ago.

Production of coal in Q2 rose to 157.426 million tonne from 139.228 MT a year ago. The offtake also rose to 173.731 MT as compared with 154.533 MT a year ago.

Total raw coal sales volume stood at 170.46 MT, having a value of Rs 28,314.83 crore and a realisation of Rs 1,661.06 per tonne.

Washed coal constituted 2.26 MT, having a value of Rs 1,315.24 crore and a realisation of Rs 5,824.8 per tonne. Other by products constituted 1.27 MT to the total sales at a value of Rs 347.94 crore and a realisation of Rs 2,739.69 per tonne, the company said in its presentation.