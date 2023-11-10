Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12.7% On Higher Sales, Beats Estimates
Coal India's Q2 revenue from operations rose 9.8% to Rs 32,776 crore.
Coal India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on account of higher sales volume, beating analysts' estimates.
The state-run coal producer's profit increased 12.7% to Rs 6,813.5 crore for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 5,292.5-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Coal India Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 9.8% to Rs 32,776.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29,838.1 crore).
Ebitda or operating profit grew 11.8% to Rs 8,137 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,369.6 crore).
Ebitda margin at 24.82% vs 30.54% a year ago.
Production of coal in Q2 rose to 157.426 million tonne from 139.228 MT a year ago. The offtake also rose to 173.731 MT as compared with 154.533 MT a year ago.
Total raw coal sales volume stood at 170.46 MT, having a value of Rs 28,314.83 crore and a realisation of Rs 1,661.06 per tonne.
Washed coal constituted 2.26 MT, having a value of Rs 1,315.24 crore and a realisation of Rs 5,824.8 per tonne. Other by products constituted 1.27 MT to the total sales at a value of Rs 347.94 crore and a realisation of Rs 2,739.69 per tonne, the company said in its presentation.
Shares of Coal India closed 0.02% down at Rs 323.45 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Sensex.