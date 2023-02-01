Cholamandalam Investment Shares Rally As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. gained the most in 17 months since Aug. 2, 2021, after its third-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates.

Cholamandalam's third-quarter net profit rose 31% to Rs 684 crore, according to its exchange filing. The consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg pegged the net profit at Rs 589 crore for the given period.

The company's net interest income was 22% higher annually at Rs 1,832 crore in the said quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Additionally, the company's asset quality improved on a sequential basis in the third quarter.