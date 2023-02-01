Cholamandalam Investment Shares Rally As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
Cholamandalam's third-quarter net profit rose 31% to Rs 684 crore versus Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 589 crore.
Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. gained the most in 17 months since Aug. 2, 2021, after its third-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates.
Cholamandalam's third-quarter net profit rose 31% to Rs 684 crore, according to its exchange filing. The consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg pegged the net profit at Rs 589 crore for the given period.
The company's net interest income was 22% higher annually at Rs 1,832 crore in the said quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Additionally, the company's asset quality improved on a sequential basis in the third quarter.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Budget 2023 Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Up Ahead Of Budget; Banks Advance, Adani Enterprises Drags
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Q3
Net interest income is up 22% at Rs 1,832 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 31% at Rs 684 crore (YoY) [Bloomberg Estimates: Rs 589 crore]
GNPA at 5.37% vs. 5.84% (QoQ)
NNPA at 3.76% vs. 4.07% (QoQ)
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Redington, Britannia, Tata Chemicals, Raymond, Whirlpool Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Shares gained 7.08% as of 10:02 am, to Rs 757 apiece. The stock rose as much as 9.53% intraday, gaining the most in over seventeen months since Aug. 2, 2021.
Total traded volume stood at 13 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 14 implies that the stock may be oversold.
Out of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 8.8% over the next 12 months.