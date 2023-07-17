Central Bank Q1 Profit Surges 78% To Rs 418 Crore
State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday reported a 78% rise in net profit at Rs 418 crore for the June quarter due to decline in bad loans and increase in interest income.
The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 8,184 crore from Rs 6,357 crore in FY23, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 7,225 crore over Rs 5,527 crore in the June quarter a year ago.
Net Interest Income of the bank increased by 48% to Rs 3,176 crore in Q1 FY24, it said.
The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 4.95% of gross advances by the end of June 2023, from 14.90% as of June 2022.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans eased to 1.75% as against 3.93% a year ago.
Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank improved to 3.62%, registering a growth of 74 basis points.
Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 14.42% from 13.33% in the same quarter of FY23.
Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43% in Q1FY24 as against 0.27% in the same quarter a year ago.
Return on Equity (ROE) also improved to 1.63% for the first quarter as against 0.98% for Q1FY23.