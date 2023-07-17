Central Bank Q1 Profit Surges 78% To Rs 418 Crore

State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday reported a 78% rise in net profit at Rs 418 crore for the June quarter due to decline in bad loans and increase in interest income.

The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 8,184 crore from Rs 6,357 crore in FY23, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.