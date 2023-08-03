Blue Star Q1 Net Profit Rises 12% To Rs 83.4 Crore

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star Ltd. on Thursday reported a 12.13% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.37 crore in the first quarter ended June.

The higher profit was led by a good performance of its B2B business portfolio even though unseasonal rains impacted residential AC business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.35 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.