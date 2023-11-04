Bank Of India Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 52% On Lower Provisions

Bank of India's second quarter net profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit increased 52% to Rs 1,458 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This compares with the Rs 1,650-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The rise in net profit was due to a drawdown in provisions during the quarter, as they fell 57% year-on-year to Rs 818 crore.

Sequentially, the net profit dropped 6%.

The net interest income, or core income, rose to Rs 5,740 crore, up 13% year-on-year. Other income, too, increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,687 crore during the reporting period.

The public lender's overall net interest margin remained flat at 3.04% on a quarterly basis. In the September quarter last year, the NIM stood at 3.08%. The domestic NIM, however, rose 10 basis points to 3.47% on a sequential basis during the quarter.

Asset quality for the lender also improved in the reporting quarter, with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 83 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 5.84%. Net NPA ratio also fell 11 basis points to 1.54% on a sequential basis.

The bank's slippage ratio stood at 0.34% as of Sept. 30, down 19 bps from the previous quarter.

In the September quarter, fresh slippages stood at Rs 1,560 crore, down 34% on a sequential basis. Of these, corporate slippages registered the largest fall of 41% on a quarterly basis to Rs 218 crore. This was followed by a drawdown in slippages in retail as well as MSME sector.

Recoveries and upgradations were at Rs 1,638 crore, and loan write-off stood at Rs 2,876 crore as on Sept. 30.

The bank's provision coverage ratio improved by 62 bps year-on-year to 89.58% as on Sept. 30.

The lender's gross advances increased by 10% year-on-year to Rs 5.43 lakh crore in the September quarter, driven by a 12% growth in retail, agriculture and MSME advances. The advances constitutes over half of the bank's total loans. Further, the deposits rose 8.68% year-on-year to Rs 7.03 crore in the September quarter.

Bank of India's CASA ratio stood at 43.13% as on Sept. 30.

The bank's advances to priority sector also grew by 9.25% year-on-year, meeting the Reserve Bank of India's priority sector lending target of deploying 40% of the bank credit towards the segment. Bank of India's advances to priority sector stood at 42.95% as on Sept. 30, driven by agricultural advances.

The bank's credit cost improved to 0.54% in the September quarter, as against 0.60% a year ago.

Bank of India's capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.63%, with CET-1 ratio at 12.60% as on Sept. 30.