Aurobindo Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Drops On Higher Tax Expense

The tax expense in the fourth quarter rose to Rs 224.15 crore compared with Rs 17.5 crore a year ago. The company also got a deferred tax reversal of Rs 356.24 crore during the quarter.

The company saw a decent performance in the current quarter on the back of stable demand and pricing environment across our portfolio and geographies, K Nithyananda Reddy, vice chairperson and managing director, said. "We remain committed to executing our growth strategies, continuing new launches, and focusing on operational efficiencies."

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 1.58% higher on Friday a day before the results were announced, as compared to a 1.02% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.