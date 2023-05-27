Aurobindo Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Drops On Higher Tax Expense
Net profit declined 12.2% to Rs 505.91 crore, while the revenue rose 11.42% to Rs 6,472.96 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s fourth quarter profit fell year-on-year, missing estimates on account of higher tax expense.
The Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drug maker's net profit declined 12.2% to Rs 505.91 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 544.35-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, it rose marginally by 3%.
Aurobindo Pharma Q4 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 11.42% to Rs 6,472.96 crore against an estimate of Rs 6,354.58 crore.
Ebitda rose by 54.20% to Rs 1,502.58 crore, as compared to the Rs-1,004.19-crore forecast.
Margin rose 644 basis points 23.21%, against 16.77% a year ago. Analysts had estimated it at 15.8%.
The tax expense in the fourth quarter rose to Rs 224.15 crore compared with Rs 17.5 crore a year ago. The company also got a deferred tax reversal of Rs 356.24 crore during the quarter.
The company saw a decent performance in the current quarter on the back of stable demand and pricing environment across our portfolio and geographies, K Nithyananda Reddy, vice chairperson and managing director, said. "We remain committed to executing our growth strategies, continuing new launches, and focusing on operational efficiencies."
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 1.58% higher on Friday a day before the results were announced, as compared to a 1.02% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.