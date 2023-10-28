AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Results: Profit Up 17% On Higher Other Income
The net interest income rose 15% on year to Rs 1,249 crore from Rs 1,083 crore last year.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose 17%, meeting estimates.
The small finance bank's profit increased to Rs 402 crore compared with Rs 343 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottomline at Rs 392.5 crore for the quarter. Sequentially, the profit grew nearly 4%.
The growth in profit was boosted by a 72% rise in other income to Rs 425 crore, driven particularly by income from processing fee, and cross-selling and deposit-related fees.
The core other income growth is at 69%, driven by healthy growth in disbursements, increasing contribution of credit card and bancassurance income, and increasing share of transactional customers on the liability side," it said in its investor presentation.
Its net interest income gained 15% to Rs 1,249 crore in the July–September period compared with Rs 1,083 crore last year. The net interest margin was at 5.5% compared to 5.7% in the June quarter. The management expects the NIM to stay in the range of 5.5–5.7% for the year.
The asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing assets ratio rising to 1.91% in the September quarter, 15 basis points higher than the previous quarter. This is attributed to low base effect as the bank has securitised loan assets worth Rs 2,922 crore in the second quarter.
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.60% from 0.55% last quarter.
"Asset quality remains within our range with some seasonal forward bucket movement, as is synonymous with H1 of any FY and tends to stabilize post festive season," it said. "There are no specific pockets of stress or any EWS and the credit cost has begun to normalize after being at historic lows in the post-covid recovery period."
The bank's provisions jumped over twofold during the quarter to Rs 114 crore from Rs 42 crore last year. Out of the total provisions, the bank has set aside Rs 96 crore against contingency and standard restructured books.
AU Small Finance Bank recorded a 24% growth in gross advances to Rs 65,029 crore, same as announced in its provisional figures on Oct. 4. Its deposits also rose 30% to Rs 75,743 crore.
Current account, savings account ratio stood at 33.9%, down 110 bps on a sequential basis. Out of the total loan book, 88% of it is retail loans, but only 9% is unsecured, according to a release.
"After choosing to consume excess liquidity in Q1, the bank has grown its deposits by 9% QoQ and 30%.... The deposits continue to reprice," it said.
The bank's cost of funds rose by 12 bps quarter-on-quarter to 6.7%. Its capital adequacy ratio was strong at 22.4% during the quarter.