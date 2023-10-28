AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Results: Profit Up 17% On Higher Other Income

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose 17%, meeting estimates.

The small finance bank's profit increased to Rs 402 crore compared with Rs 343 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottomline at Rs 392.5 crore for the quarter. Sequentially, the profit grew nearly 4%.

The growth in profit was boosted by a 72% rise in other income to Rs 425 crore, driven particularly by income from processing fee, and cross-selling and deposit-related fees.

The core other income growth is at 69%, driven by healthy growth in disbursements, increasing contribution of credit card and bancassurance income, and increasing share of transactional customers on the liability side," it said in its investor presentation.

Its net interest income gained 15% to Rs 1,249 crore in the July–September period compared with Rs 1,083 crore last year. The net interest margin was at 5.5% compared to 5.7% in the June quarter. The management expects the NIM to stay in the range of 5.5–5.7% for the year.