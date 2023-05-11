Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Up 45%, Margin Expands On Falling Input Costs

BQPrimeEarningsAsian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Up 45%, Margin Expands On Falling Input Costs
Net profit rose to Rs 1234.14 crore, while revenue increased 11% to Rs 8,787.34 crore.

11 May 2023, 2:59 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Paints container sit outside a hardware store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Asian Paints Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose and beat analysts' estimates, led by decorative paints and non-automotive industrial businesses, while margins continued to expand as it benefitted from softening raw material costs.

India's largest paint maker's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,234.14 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,136.19-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Asian Paints Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 11% to Rs 8,787.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,739.29).

  • Operating profit rose 29% to Rs 1,864.76 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,699.1).

  • Margins expanded to 21.2% from 18.3%. (Bloomberg estimate: 19.4%).

  • Cost of materials consumed eased 4.7% to Rs 3,979.34 crore.

Shares of Asian Paints were trading 2.84% higher as of 2.41 p.m. after the results were announced, compared with a flat S&P BSE Sensex.

