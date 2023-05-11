Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Up 45%, Margin Expands On Falling Input Costs

Asian Paints Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose and beat analysts' estimates, led by decorative paints and non-automotive industrial businesses, while margins continued to expand as it benefitted from softening raw material costs.

India's largest paint maker's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,234.14 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,136.19-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.