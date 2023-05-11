Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Up 45%, Margin Expands On Falling Input Costs
Net profit rose to Rs 1234.14 crore, while revenue increased 11% to Rs 8,787.34 crore.
Asian Paints Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose and beat analysts' estimates, led by decorative paints and non-automotive industrial businesses, while margins continued to expand as it benefitted from softening raw material costs.
India's largest paint maker's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,234.14 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,136.19-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Asian Paints Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 11% to Rs 8,787.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,739.29).
Operating profit rose 29% to Rs 1,864.76 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,699.1).
Margins expanded to 21.2% from 18.3%. (Bloomberg estimate: 19.4%).
Cost of materials consumed eased 4.7% to Rs 3,979.34 crore.
Shares of Asian Paints were trading 2.84% higher as of 2.41 p.m. after the results were announced, compared with a flat S&P BSE Sensex.