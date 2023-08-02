Ambuja Cements Q1 Results: Revenue Beats Estimates, Ebitda Up 38%

The 18% revenue growth was driven by volume growth of 22.9% year-on-year at 9.1 million tonne and an increase in the share of blended cement. The company's flagship subsidiary, ACC Ltd., reported industry-leading volume growth of 23.2% year-on-year to 9.4 million tonne.

Total cost per tonne fell by 7.1% year-on-year to Rs 4,575 per tonne, driven by a 17% reduction in kiln fuel cost to Rs. 2.07 per thousand kilocalories. Cost reductions drove the 290 basis point expansion in margins.

A waste heat recovery system of 18 MW at Bhatapara, Suli, and Rauri has been commissioned in the current quarter. The company is planning to increase the WHRS capacity to 121 MW by this year's end, with an additional 33 MW planned at Suli, Ametha, and Maratha. WHRS aids in reducing fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and operating costs in a plant.