Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results: Profit Drops But Meets Estimates
The company's first-quarter profit declined 35% year-on-year to Rs 49.8 crore.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.'s first-quarter consolidated profit tumbled but met analysts' estimates.The specialty chemicals manufacturer's profit declined 35% year-on-year to Rs 49.8 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a Rs 52.2 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Alkyl Amines Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13% at Rs 409.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 411.1 crore).
Ebitda declines 36% to Rs 74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80.85 crore).
Margin at 18.05% vs 24.40%
Net profit down 39% at Rs 49.8 crore vs Rs 81.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 52.2 crore).
Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 2.57% to Rs 2,360 apiece on the BSE, compared with a rise of 0.5% in the benchmark Sensex at 1:44 p.m.
