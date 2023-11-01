Ajmera Realty Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 33%, Sales Value Rises 52%

Ajmera Realty Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 33% decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The real estate major's sales by value rose 52% year-on-year, while the number of units sold went up by 51% YoY, respectively. The growth was driven by the continued sales momentum of the Ajmera Eden launch, along with contribution from Manhattan and robust demand across other projects, the company said in an exchange filing....