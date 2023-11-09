Adani Ports Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 28% On Higher Cargo Volume

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s consolidated revenue rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

India's largest private port operator's revenue increased 28% to Rs 6,646 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 6,214 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 1,748 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 2,070 crore.