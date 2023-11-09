Adani Ports Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 28% On Higher Cargo Volume
The company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 1,748 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 2,070 crore.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s consolidated revenue rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
India's largest private port operator's revenue increased 28% to Rs 6,646 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 6,214 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Adani Ports Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 28% to Rs 6,646 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,214 crore).
Ebitda rose 24% to Rs 3,880.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,765 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 58.38% versus 63.63% last year (Bloomberg estimate: 60.60%).
The company's cargo volume increased 14% to 202.6 million tonne in the half year ended September, with a growth of 18% in containers, 21% in liquids excluding crude, and 10% rise in dry bulk.
Shares of Adani Ports were trading 1.7% lower at Rs 804.90 apiece after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.2% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
