Acko's Revenue Rises 32%, Loss Widens To Over Rs 700 Crore In FY23

Acko Technology & Services Pvt.'s revenue rose 32% in the last financial year, even as the online insurance startup's loss surged.

The company's revenue from operations was Rs 1,758.6 crore in the full year ended March 2023, compared to Rs 1,334.4 crore in fiscal 2022, according to financial statements sourced by information services platform PrivateCircle Research.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a loss of Rs 738.5 crore in fiscal 2023, compared with Rs 482.3 crore in 2021–22.