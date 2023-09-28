Accenture Q4 Results: Revenue Rises 4%, FY24 Growth Outlook Disappoints

New bookings fell to $16.6 billion from $18.4 billion a year ago, with a near-even split of the bookings coming from consulting and managed services. Overall, consulting revenue fell 2%, while managed services revenue decreased 10%.

For the full fiscal, dollar revenue rose 4% year-on-year to $64.1 billion, while the operating margin shrank 150 bps to 13.7%. The company follows September–August as its financial year.

Accenture expects revenue growth of 2–5% in the fiscal ending August 2024, as against an estimated 4.6% or $67.15 billion.

"Our ability to remain laser focused on meeting the needs of our clients is reflected in new bookings of $72 billion in fiscal 2023, 106 clients with quarterly bookings of more than $100 million, and reaching a record 300 Diamond clients, our largest relationships," Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said. "Our clients' generative AI bookings of $300 million in the last six months position us at the heart of the beginning of AI-fueled reinvention."