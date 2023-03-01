Two Of The World’s Top Chefs In France Are Losing Michelin Stars

“It’s easy to pick on Michelin, but anyone who says they lost their influence has no idea what they’re talking about,” David Kinch, who was chef-owner of the three Michelin star Manresa in Los Gatos, told Bloomberg News last year. For him, “everything changed overnight” when his restaurant was awarded a third star in 2016, which brought in non-stop reservations from first-time customers who had read about Manresa. Almost immediately, said Kinch, 25% of the dining room became diners flying in from New York City. “At any time, you would hear three different languages in the room,” he added.