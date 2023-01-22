How I Learned To Stop Hating And Respect Chicken Tikka Masala

Meanwhile, CTM has conquered new frontiers. You’ll find it in menus across the US and Europe, serving the same original function as an introduction to Indian cuisine for timid palates and a harbinger of more authentic flavors to come. What’s more, plenty of restaurants in the Indian subcontinent now serve it without irony. Ali Ahmed Aslam lived long enough to see his invention gain acceptance in the land of his birth as well as the one of his choosing. His passing was mourned by Vir Sanghvi, India’s preeminent gastronome, who wrote that CTM had become as ubiquitous as other beloved culinary bastards: “Chicken tikka masala is as Indian as chicken Manchurian is Chinese. But as long as people enjoy the dish, who are we to be judgmental about it?”