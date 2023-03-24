HBO And Netflix Are Deciding Where You'll Take Your Next Vacation

Vacationers are flocking to the locations of their favorite TV shows and movies in rapidly growing numbers. What was once tourists scoping out the Friends apartment in the West Village, and then became Dubrovnik being swamped by Game of Thrones fans, now manifests in specific hotels being completely sold out thanks to The White Lotus.



In a new report from American Express, 70% of Gen-Z and Millennials travelers say they have been inspired to travel to a destination after seeing it on screen or booked a destination after some binge watching. It’s almost as high as the impact of social media: 75% of all respondents say they’d traveled to places after seeing friends or others post about their trips.