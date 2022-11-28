To compete, Tesla has unleashed a slate of marketing tactics to lure customers after price changes in October, including extending insurance subsidies for new buyers, reinstating a user referral program and even advertising on local TV. That’s as its sales in the country fall from a peak, with wait times shrinking to as little as one week from as long as 22 earlier this year -- a sign of slowing order intake and reflecting the fact Tesla recently upgraded production capacity in Shanghai. Uneven demand in China, from which Tesla derives almost one-quarter of its revenue, may have the potential to derail Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s ambitious target of 50% annual global sales growth for years to come.