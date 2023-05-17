What US Cities Pay the Most (and Least) for Everyday Jobs

Company-sponsored employee relocations are another option for those looking for a change of scenery. More than two in three organizations surveyed by transportation firm Atlas World Group reported an increase in the overall number of employees who relocated last year, up from 61% who said so in 2021. Companies with between 100 and 199 workers were the most likely to move workers, the survey found, and the most common reason cited was to transfer skills and knowledge to areas in need. A majority of firms expect to increase the number of employees they’ll relocate in 2023.