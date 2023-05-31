What To Watch On Disney Plus Hotstar In June 2023? Check Out These Recommendations
Add these shows and movies in your watchlist that are releasing on Disney+ Hotstar next month.
Disney+ Hotstar will stream a bunch of exciting shows and movies in June 2023.
This includes James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water and the second season of The Night Manager.
Here is what you can add to your watchlist for June 2023:
Avatar: The Way Of Water
This international movie is finally releasing on an OTT platform months after its theatrical release.
Avatar: The Way of Water is an extension to the first part where Ney’tiri and Jake Sully now have a family and plan to stay together.
When an unexpected threat comes into the vision, Jake has to prepare to fight against it. The movie stars Sam Worthington, and Zoe Saldana,.
Release Date: June 7
Avatar: The Way of Water is streaming June 7 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.#Avatar #TheWayofWater #DisneyPlusHotstarMalayalam #HotstarMovies #DisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/fqsdAf5GoB— DisneyPlus Hotstar Malayalam (@DisneyplusHSMal) May 16, 2023
School Of Lies
This upcoming thriller's story will revolve around a schoolboy who goes missing from his hostel and the ambience at the school changes. Several unexpected activities of students and teachers come into light related to this incident.
A playground of hidden truths, fenced by lies! ð«#HotstarSpecials #SchoolOfLies all episodes streaming from 2nd June only on @DisneyPlusHS #SchoolOfLiesOnHotstar @nimratofficial #avinasharundhaware @thebombaybong #geetikavidya @sonalikulkarni @sameer_gogate @deepali_handaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/u1QbMazi99— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 29, 2023
Cast: Nimrit Kaur, Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia
Release Date: June 2
The Night Manager (Season 2)
The second season of The Night Manager has been announced. The first season of the thriller based on the novel written by John le Carre of the same name got good reviews from the audience.
Source: Hotstar
This thriller features Aditya Roy Kapoor as Shaan, the night manager, Anil Kapoor as the prominent arms dealer, Shobita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Arista Mehta, Rukhsar, Ravi Behl, and others.
Release Date: June 30
Flamin’ Hot
This is true story of Richard Montaez, a Frito-Lay janitor that startled the food industry. His American-Mexican background revolutionized Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and its perception from a basic snack to pop culture.
For the underdog in all of us. #FlaminHotMovie, directed by @EvaLongoria, streaming June 9th on @Hulu and @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZwUFMKXt1t— Flamin' Hot (@FlaminHotMovie) May 23, 2023
This biography stars Jesse Garcia, Tony Shalhoub, Annie Gonzalez, Brooklyn Benson, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, and Matt Walsh.
Release Date: June 9
Secret Invasion
This Marvel story is about Talos and Fury who aim to restrict the Skrulls, who have hampered the top-notch Marvel spheres.
In one month, the invasion is here.— Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) May 21, 2023
Marvel Studiosâ #SecretInvasion starts streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4OIqiXUTfD
This series features Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and others.
Release Date: June 21
Along with these, the following shows can be a part of your watchlist:
Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (June 7)
World’s Best (June 23)
Stan Lee (June 16)
Weekend Family Season 2 (June 28)