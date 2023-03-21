What To Know If You’re Traveling To Paris During Protests And Strikes

The guests who checked in to Rosewood’s Hotel de Crillon this week were likely visiting Paris for all the city’s enduring draws: The food, the romance, the museums, the fashion. But on Thursday evening, their $2,450-per-night rooms became the doorstep of a massive protest in the adjacent Place de la Concorde filled with thousands of citizens speaking out against the government’s use of a constitutional provision to pass its retirement bill, which failed to gather a majority of representatives in France’s lower house of parliament. In response to the reforms planned by President Emmanuel Macron, garbage collectors have been on strike since March 6. Piles of trash are stacking up around Paris, as garbage collectors protest the raising of their industry’s retirement age from 57 to 59. The trash collectors’ walkout is set to run at least through March 20, but could run longer.