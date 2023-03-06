These Are The 29 Best Restaurants In France, According To Michelin

La Marine served up affordable take-out dishes like fish and chips during the health crisis, using the same fresh catch from the sea and vegetables from its kitchen garden that make up his starred creations, Couillon said. He begins every day at the local fish market, choosing products for the menu offered to just 20 diners for each service. The spot also serving edible coastal plants is located at the tip of the island on a cove called L’Herbaudière.“We have made a choice to source everything fresh, nothing is frozen,’’ said Celine Couillon. “It would be impossible to move our restaurant because it reflects the place. We couldn’t do the same thing anywhere else.’’La Marine is “worth the detour’’ — the definition of the three star ranking—because “it sweeps us away to the island of Noirmoutier and leaves us forever changed,’’ Michelin said, in a press release.