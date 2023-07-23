The Sustainable Surfing Movement Catches A Big Wave

How a $3,000 Wooden Surfboard is Made

My own path to more sustainable surfing progresses one piece of equipment at a time.

One of my surfboards is made from redwood salvaged from old California barns; another skips toxic fiberglass in favor of New Zealand sheep wool coated in a bio-resin. The carry bags for my boards are made from recycled materials—Los Angeles billboards, to be exact—and my airline travel bag is made from hemp. The leashes that attach my leg to the board are recycled plastic, and the surfboard wax to keep my feet on the deck is nontoxic and biodegradable—as is my sunscreen.

My 'Deep Blue Bag' surf backpack was constructed from recycled sails and wetsuits and was created by industrial designer Yves Béhar, a surfer I sometimes see in the lineup at my favorite break.

Sustainable Surf founders Michael Stewart and Kevin Whilden say the green movement is taking the sport back to its ancient Hawaiian roots, when surfers rode wooden boards and lived more ecologically harmonious lives. “Sustainability has not been inherent in learning how to surf, but it is the authentic story of surfing,” Stewart says.

Covid-19 also gave the trend an unexpected boost. When pandemic lockdowns shuttered gyms, millions more people took up surfing, a socially distanced sport that offered a physical and psychological respite from isolation. From 2020 to 2022, 1.4 million people began surfing in the US, according to data compiled by the Center for Surf Research at San Diego State University. Joining lineups that had long been predominantly White and male were many more women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community. In Australia, the number of women surfing surged 76%.

“Statistically, new surfers are significantly more concerned about sustainability than people who have been surfing for a longer period of time,” says Jess Ponting, founder and director of the Center for Surf Research and an associate professor at San Diego State University. “And they’re better able to take action on that concern, given the wider availability of sustainable surfboards and wetsuits and certified sustainable surfing resorts.”

Traveler’s Linda Mar location reflects surfing’s changing demographics. Hundreds of surfers gathered there in 2020 as part of a worldwide “paddle out” to honor George Floyd, and such groups as Brown Girl Surf, City Surf Project and Queer Surf organize meetups and surf lessons at the beach for those who previously felt unwelcome on the waves.

“You definitely see lots of different faces in the lineup now, and we want to be a place where different types of people feel comfortable coming in,” says Lavizzo-Mourey.

During the pandemic, Traveler expanded to Santa Cruz and Ventura, and in May it moved its Malibu outpost to a larger location. That shop is a short walk from iconic Surfrider Beach, where on a misty June morning scented with sea lavender, surfers jogged down a trail, boards tucked under their arms, toward pumping waves.

Outside the back door of the Malibu location is a row of 11 electric car chargers, eight of them Tesla Superchargers. It’s a reminder that unless surfers are lucky enough to live within walking or cycling distance of the beach (or own an electric car), the sport’s biggest climate sin is the driving and, sometimes, the flying required to get to the best waves.

Those looking for a more environmentally friendly trip seek out surf resorts that are Stoke-certified (Sustainable Tourism and Outdoors Kit for Evaluation). The standard, co-developed by Ponting, evaluates surf tourism according to 140 metrics, from water and energy use to worker wages and respect for local culture. Surfers can also pay penance for air travel by donating to initiatives such as Sustainable Surf’s SeaTrees project, which plants mangroves around the world to sequester carbon dioxide and protect coastlines from increasingly severe climate-driven storms.

At its various outposts, Traveler is biting off at least some of the travel problem: The shop offers customers surfboard lockers and beach cruiser bicycles equipped with board racks, both geared to reducing the carbon footprint of simply getting from your house to the beach.

“Folks can leave their boards with us and then drive a smaller, more eco-friendly car or electric car here,” Cox says. “You don’t need to have a big gas-guzzler truck like a lot of surfers have to carry all their gear.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.