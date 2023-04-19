The Biggest Reveals From the Shanghai Auto Show: In Pictures

Mercedes has gone all out with its first all-electric production vehicle, the Maybach EQS. It features all the luxurious touches you’d expect from an ultra-luxury brand, from its two-tone paint finish and 24-inch light alloy wheels, to the spacious individual rear seats, where the white-piano lacquer and deep-sea blue trim evokes the feeling of being on an elegant yacht. Expected to start at around $200,000, the standard all-wheel drive option should get about 370 miles per charge.