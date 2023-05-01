These Are The Best Formula One Drivers You Need To Know Now

The 28-year-old Spanish driving ace is the son of Carlos Sainz Sr., a two-time World Rally Champion driver. Like every driver on this list, he started in karting, working his way through the ranks of Formula 3, GP3 and various other racing series. Sainz Jr. joined a Red Bull junior team in 2010 and in 2015 started racing F1 at Scuderia Toro Rosso, where he became partners with Verstappen. After stints at McLaren and Renault, he joined Ferrari in 2021—that contract ends after the 2024 season. Close observers say the avid golfer may end up with a new team from Audi after his contract ends. Audi’s F1 chief Adam Baker said “it would be great to have” him.