The World Cup of Luxury Spirits: Best Booze of 2022

Fuji 30-Year single grain Japanese whiskyJapanese whisky is commanding tons of attention these days, but the focus is fixed steadily on single malts and blends. Spicing up things is this single grain outlier from the foothills of Mt. Fuji, released initially in 2020 and making a fresh reappearance this year. (Like single malts, the “single” here refers to its being made at a single distillery, but it can actually be made from multiple grains.) The Fuji is crafted predominantly from corn and rested in ex-bourbon barrels for at least three decades, with some part of the blend almost four. Its medium body offers approachable hints of honey and molasses—overtures to American whiskey (it even mimics the spelling on its label) but subdued by subtlety and elegance. Look for this one on shelves at roughly $3,000 a bottle, a veritable steal compared to its similarly aged single malt counterparts.