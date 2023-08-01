T + L Announces Asia's Top Five Islands For 2023
Asia's top-rated islands in Travel + Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards
In a stunning display of natural beauty and cultural allure, the readers of Travel + Leisure have spoken, casting their votes for the best islands in Asia for the year 2023.
With a record-breaking number of respondents, nearly 165,000 avid travelers shared their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, and, most notably, islands in the region.
Let's dive into the rankings and find out what makes these islands so special.
Top 5 Islands Of 2023
1. The Maldives
The Maldives is Asia's top island destination with a reader score of 95.68.
It offers stunning beauty, crystal-clear waters, and abundant marine life.
Water sports like diving and snorkeling are popular here.
The islands boast a rich cultural mix, making it a dream destination with excellent hospitality that draws visitors worldwide.
2. Bali, Indonesia
Bali is in second place with a reader score of 94.40.
It's a top choice for travelers seeking a mix of culture and peace. Bali is known for its many Hindu temples, giving it a spiritual vibe.
The island's beauty is incredible, with stunning beaches, volcanoes, and rice fields. Plus, it offers a vibrant nightlife with beach clubs and great bars, all at reasonable prices.
3. Phuket, Thailand
Phuket holds the third spot with a score of 94.21.
It's a mesmerizing Thai island known for its natural beauty, like palm-fringed beaches and turquoise waters, making it feel like a tropical paradise.
The island offers plenty of things to do, from exploring ancient temples and enjoying water sports to trying delicious Thai food.
The friendly locals add to the welcoming vibe of Phuket, making it a memorable destination for all who visit.
4. Koh Samui, Thailand
Koh Samui claims the fourth spot with a reader score of 93.89.
This Thai island is a gem, with beautiful beaches perfect for a dreamy tropical escape.
Koh Samui offers a peaceful atmosphere and a variety of activities for everyone.
Whether you want a relaxed day by the beach or exciting adventures like diving and snorkeling, Koh Samui has something for all kinds of travelers.
5. Langkawi, Malaysia
Rounding up the top five with a reader score of 93.65, Langkawi in Malaysia captures hearts with its breathtaking natural attractions and island adventures.
This tropical paradise offers stunning landscapes, lush rainforests, and pristine beaches.
Langkawi stands out for its variety of activities, including exploring mangrove forests, indulging in water sports, and hiking up mountains to witness magnificent panoramas.
Voting Criteria:
T+L readers rated the islands based on several key criteria, including:
Natural attractions/beaches: The scenic beauty of the islands, including beaches, landscapes, and natural wonders.
Activities/sights: The variety and quality of activities and attractions available for travelers.
Restaurants/food: The culinary experiences and dining options on the islands.
People/friendliness: The warmth and hospitality of the locals towards visitors.
Value: The overall value for money provided by the island as a travel destination.