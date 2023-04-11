'Super Mario' Tops Box Office With Year’s Biggest Opening

Super Mario divided critics, with just 56% of reviewers recommending the film, according to RottenTomatoes.com. It did better with regular filmgoers, where it scored 96% overall. The cast includes Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

The film opened alongside , an Amazon Studios picture about Nike Inc.’s courtship of basketball great Michael Jordan. That movie, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, generated $20 million in domestic ticket sales to finish in fourth place, according to preliminary estimates.