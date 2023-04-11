BQPrimePursuits'Super Mario' Tops Box Office With Year’s Biggest Opening
Chris Pratt is Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach. The Amazon Studios film ‘Air’ finishes in fourth place.

11 Apr 2023, 7:15 AM IST
Japanese producer and video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto attends Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" special screening at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, April 1, 2023. Photographer: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- The Super Mario Bros. Movie scored the biggest opening weekend for a film this year and set records for an animated film in its global debut.

Worldwide, the picture opened to sales of $376 million, Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures said Monday. In the US and Canada, brought in $205 million, smashing forecasts.

The film from Universal and the Illumination animation studio was released on April 5 to take advantage of spring break and the long Easter weekend. The film marked the biggest debut for an animated picture, Universal said, and also topped the $225 million best-of-2023 opening set by Walt Disney Co.’s

Theater stocks rose on the results. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. was up 6.9% to $5.24 at the close in New York. Cinemark Holdings Inc. gained 6.6% to $16.21 and Imax Corp. added 5.3% to $20.85. 

It’s also a victory for Nintendo Co., the Japanese entertainment giant that created the Mario video-game franchise.

A previous Hollywood effort, the live-action in 1993, was panned by critics and has frequently appeared on lists of the worst films ever made. Nintendo’s efforts to expand the brand include a Super Nintendo World that opened in February at Universal’s theme park in Los Angeles. 

Illumination, a Santa Monica, California-based studio founded by producer Chris Meledandri in 2007, has been the force behind a number of Universal’s animated hits, including and . 

“My mind is a little bit blown,” Meledandri said in an interview about the box-office numbers. “I’m extremely conservative by nature, but they are beyond anyone’s wildest expectations.”

Super Mario divided critics, with just 56% of reviewers recommending the film, according to RottenTomatoes.com. It did better with regular filmgoers, where it scored 96% overall. The cast includes Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

The film opened alongside , an Amazon Studios picture about Nike Inc.’s courtship of basketball great Michael Jordan. That movie, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, generated $20 million in domestic ticket sales to finish in fourth place, according to preliminary estimates.

The film was produced with David Ellison’s Skydance Media, which co-financed the recent and films, and Artists Equity, a company formed last year by Affleck, Damon, and former Goldman Sachs banker Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital. 

