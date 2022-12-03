Seaweed Plastic, Farming Startups Among 2022 Earthshot Prize Winners

Kheyti, an Indian startup, created what it calls a “greenhouse in a box,” a kit that lets smallholder farmers increase their yield sevenfold. It includes a greenhouse tent, seeds and fertilizer, a drip system that uses a small fraction of the usual water volume and less pesticide than the farmers would typically use. The company is currently working with more than 1,000 smallholder farmers in India, a country that has 100 million of them.