Prabhas-Starrer 'Salaar' Locks Dec. 22 Release, To Clash With SRK's 'Dunki'

First part of Prabhas-led action film series 'Salaar' will hit the theatres on Dec. 22, the makers announced Friday, setting up stage for a box office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' releasing on the same day.

Producer Hombale Films shared the release date of the much-anticipated film, titled '“Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire”, on the banner's official page on X.

"#SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec. 22, 2023," the post read.

The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on Sept. 28 but earlier this month the release was pushed by the makers due to "unforseen circumstances".

The first part of the pan-India film series is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

The film will be Shah Rukh’s third release of 2023 after 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Both the films have crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.