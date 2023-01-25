Pathaan OTT Release Date: Where And How To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Film Online?
Pathaan’s OTT release date has been announced. Read on to know how to watch Shah Rukh’s latest film online.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan releases today, on 25th January in the theatres. For everyone who might not be able to visit the theatres, the OTT release date for Pathan has been revealed! The Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars John Abraham will be available for streaming in April of this year. The movie will be made available for streaming on the OTT platorm Amazon Prime Video and will release on the platform on April 25.
On January 20, producing banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) opened advance booking for Pathaan which was five days ahead to its cinema premiere.
How To Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Online?
You must follow the step-by-step instructions, which are provided below, in order to watch Pathaan on Amazon Prime following the OTT release.
1. Visit the Amazon Prime Video’s official website, which you can find at or the Amazon Prime Video mobile app.
2. Once you are on the Prime Video website/app, you will have the option to sign in with your Amazon Login ID
3. Now locate the Search icon, hit it, type Pathaan, and then press the Enter key
4. Once you locate the poster of Pathaan on the screen, tap on it to start the movie
As a part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe (several spy-themed movies produced by the banner), Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first movie in a leading role since Zero. It is both written and directed by Siddharth Anand. In addition, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make a surprise cameo in Pathaan. Other films in this category include Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The movie Pathaan is scheduled to open in theatres on January 25. Besides, it will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The movie has a budget of about ₹ 250 crores. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, a number of renowned actors can be seen in this action-thriller movie. While the movie may be a treat for the eye in theatres, if you want to watch it on Amazon Prime Video, you'll have to wait for a few more months.