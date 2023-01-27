Pathaan Box Office Update: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Mints More Than 120 Cr In 2 Days

Pathaan, that marks Shah Rukh's Khan much awaited comeback as a protagonist, had the greatest ever opening weekend for a Hindi movie both domestically and internationally. The movie's second-day collections appear to have broken all previous records after the biggest-ever first-day collection of Rs 55 crore, bringing the film's total earnings to above Rs 120 crore. The second-day collections, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, are in the range of Rs 65 – 70 crore net, which puts the movie's combined two-day earnings at above Rs 120 crore. Not only that, but Pathaan also earned more on its opening day than blockbuster films like KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) and War, making it the biggest Hindi premiere ever.