Pathaan Box Office Update: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Mints More Than 120 Cr In 2 Days
Released on January 25, Pathaan has already broken the box office record by collecting more than 120 crores in 2 days
With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the box office after a four-year hiatus, and it appears that he is making up for what he missed! The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone, had a roaring opening at the box office on January 25, 2023.
Pathaan Box Office Update
Pathaan, that marks Shah Rukh's Khan much awaited comeback as a protagonist, had the greatest ever opening weekend for a Hindi movie both domestically and internationally. The movie's second-day collections appear to have broken all previous records after the biggest-ever first-day collection of Rs 55 crore, bringing the film's total earnings to above Rs 120 crore. The second-day collections, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, are in the range of Rs 65 – 70 crore net, which puts the movie's combined two-day earnings at above Rs 120 crore. Not only that, but Pathaan also earned more on its opening day than blockbuster films like KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) and War, making it the biggest Hindi premiere ever.
With more than Rs 120 crore in total earnings in just 2 days, Pathaan is hoping to easily surpass the Rs 200-crore mark during its first weekend. Republic Day played a significant role in the film's dramatic box office upsurge. When it comes to Pathaan's global day-one box office earnings, it made Rs 106 crore on its first day. With a long weekend approaching, it appears like Pathaan's daily collection will only continue to rise.
The Siddharth Anand-directed film, which was produced by Yash Raj Films, had already set new records for advance ticket sales. Fans were seen lighting fireworks and dancing to the beat of the dhol all throughout India in celebration of the release.